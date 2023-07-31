Aziiza Atelier Hosts Exclusive Bazaar for Shrawan and Teej Shopping

If you are still in need of Shrawan and Teej shopping, Aziiza Atelier has the perfect solution for you. The brand is organizing an upcoming bazaar where buyers can find exclusive pieces at special discounted prices. In addition, selected items will be available at 50 percent off.

The Aziiza Bazaar is scheduled to take place at Attic Restaurant in Gyaneshwar, Kathmandu on August 5th. The event will run from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and admission is free for all.

Besides Aziiza Atelier’s offerings, the bazaar will also feature stalls by NESCA and Maiti Nepal. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore makeup products, mehendi, and a dedicated kids’ section. Food stalls will be available for those in need of a quick bite during their shopping experience. Live music will add to the ambiance, creating a lively and enjoyable atmosphere for all visitors.

Make sure to mark your calendars and attend the Aziiza Bazaar to take advantage of the exclusive discounts and special offers. This is the perfect opportunity to complete your shopping for Shrawan and Teej while enjoying a vibrant and festive environment.