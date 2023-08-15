Ayaneo Geek 1S: A Powerful Handheld Gaming PC

The handheld gaming PC market is heating up with the local release of the Ayaneo Geek 1S. This console is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor built on the latest Zen 4 architecture. It also features a Radeon 780M GPU with the new RDNA3 graphics architecture.

One standout feature of the Ayaneo Geek 1S is its impressive configuration. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage, providing ample space for gaming and other applications. The console sports a 7-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 800P, ensuring a vibrant and immersive gaming experience.

Another advantage of the Ayaneo Geek 1S is its battery life. It is equipped with a 50.25Wh battery, which is significantly larger than its competitors, the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, both of which only have a 40Wh battery. This means that users can enjoy longer gaming sessions without worrying about running out of power.

In terms of connectivity, the Ayaneo Geek 1S supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also offers a range of ports, including two full-featured USB Type-C (USB4) ports, a USB Type-C (USB 3.2 for data transfer only) port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, it features a power key integrated fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

The Ayaneo Geek 1S runs on Windows 11 Home and measures 264.5 x 105.5 x 22.3mm (with a top controller thickness of 36.9mm). It weighs just 672 grams, making it lightweight and portable.

The Ayaneo Geek 1S is priced at PHP 42,995 and is available through DataBlitz physical stores and their e-commerce store. Early buyers can also receive freebies, including Ayaneo Blue Thumbstick Caps, a Tempered Glass Screen Protector, a Coffee Cup, and a Storage Bag. Additionally, a Mini Docking Station is included to enhance the console’s connectivity options.

With its powerful specifications and attractive price point, the Ayaneo Geek 1S offers gamers a compelling option in the handheld gaming PC market.