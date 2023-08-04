CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Axiom Space Chosen by NASA for Fourth Mission to International Space Station

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Axiom Space has been selected by NASA for its fourth mission to the International Space Station (ISS), known as Ax-4. The mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than August 2024 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Axiom Space has already successfully launched two private missions to the ISS, with a third currently underway.

The purpose of these private missions is to establish a commercial presence in low Earth orbit after the retirement of the ISS in 2030. Axiom Space is also developing its own space station, called Axiom Station, with plans to launch its first module in 2025. The company aims to operate independent of NASA’s approval and send its own crews to space as desired.

In response to the lessons learned from the Ax-1 mission, NASA has updated its regulations for future private astronauts. The agency now requires that these missions be led by a former NASA astronaut. Peggy Whitson, Axiom Space’s director of human spaceflight and a former NASA astronaut, commanded the Ax-2 mission.

These private missions are instrumental in expanding commercial space activities and facilitating the transition to commercial platforms in low Earth orbit. Phil McAlister, director of commercial space at NASA Headquarters in Washington, emphasizes the significance of these missions in paving the way for the future of space exploration.

