AXESS Networks and ABS partner to expand satellite coverage in the Middle East

AXESS Networks (AXESS), a satellite communications provider, has entered into an agreement with ABS, a global satellite operator, to launch a new network that will expand AXESS’ coverage in the Middle East. This collaboration will offer enhanced opportunities for both terrestrial and maritime clients in the region, strengthening AXESS’ strategy for the ABS-2A satellite.

By augmenting its existing Ku-band satellite coverage of the Middle East, AXESS Networks aims to provide improved fixed and mobile communications options for industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, and telecommunications. The partnership with ABS will facilitate an organic expansion of AXESS’ geographic network coverage to meet the growing demand for satellite communications in the region.

Maritime clients of AXESS will particularly benefit from the coverage offered by the ABS-2A satellite, especially when navigating through the Suez Canal. This partnership with ABS will enable AXESS Networks to provide first-class maritime and land-based solutions, catering to the communication needs of their clients.

ABS, through collaboration with AXESS Networks, is extending its global reach and providing seamless satellite communications to the Middle East and beyond. The coverage offered by the ABS-2A satellite ensures reliable and robust communications for various business sectors, supporting their growth in an interconnected world.

The partnership between AXESS Networks and ABS signifies a commitment to drive innovation and deliver optimal communication solutions. With the expansion of global coverage, AXESS Networks aims to offer premier services and solutions to meet the evolving needs of their clients.