Axa Secure GPT: Boosting Efficiency and Productivity with AI-Powered Tool

Axa Group, a leading global insurer, is set to implement Axa Secure GPT globally for its 140,000 employees. Powered by Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, this tool allows employees to generate, summarize, translate, and correct text, images, and codes, ultimately enhancing efficiency and productivity.

Initially, access to Axa Secure GPT was granted to 1,000 employees of Axa Group Operations. However, the company plans to roll out this tool to all employees worldwide in the coming months. This implementation positions Axa as one of the pioneering insurers utilizing such a platform on a large scale, with a strong emphasis on security.

Alexander Vollert, Group COO and CEO of Axa Group Operations, expressed excitement about Axa Secure GPT becoming an integral part of their daily workflow. He believes that it will enable the widespread adoption of transformative technologies while effectively managing associated risks.

Axa has already developed guidelines for ChatGPT, a similar technology, allowing staff to utilize it for drafting emails, data analysis, and underwriting different risks. These guidelines will be continuously updated and expanded as new applications for the technology are identified.

Zhenghong Pan, Axa XL Financial Lines Underwriting Manager, sees immense potential for generative AI tools within the commercial property and casualty (P&C) industry. He believes that these tools can facilitate faster claims processing, accurate risk assessments, and identification of claims patterns. However, it is important to note that the current reliability and accuracy of the models are within the range of 50-70%.

As Axa expands the implementation and utilization of Axa Secure GPT, their aim is to leverage AI’s power to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and make more informed decisions within the organization. With this initiative, Axa is at the forefront of harnessing AI technology to drive growth and innovation in the insurance industry.