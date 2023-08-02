Axa Launches Axa Secure GPT: A Generative AI Tool

Axa, an insurance company, has announced the launch of its own service called Axa Secure GPT, which is a generative artificial intelligence tool. Developed on Azure and utilizing OpenAI AI technology, the service is initially available to 1,000 employees of the AXA Group Operations division (AXA GO), which handles support functions including IT.

Axa Secure GPT provides employees with the ability to generate, summarize, translate, and correct texts, images, and codes. The insurer emphasizes that the service operates on a secure and privacy-compliant cloud. While it is currently in phase one of deployment, Axa plans to extend its use to the company’s 140,000 employees in the coming months.

This initiative aims to prevent the use of public applications, including the OpenAI API, due to concerns about data leaks, security breaches, and intellectual property loss. By developing Axa Secure GPT, Axa aims to provide its employees with a powerful tool that supports their daily work while ensuring the protection of sensitive information.

Axa’s Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of AXA Group Operations, Alexander Vollert, states that this development reflects Axa’s ability to innovate rapidly and manage risks in the digital age. With Axa Secure GPT, the company positions itself as one of the first global insurers to deploy such a large-scale platform for generative artificial intelligence.