AXA Unveils AXA Secure GPT, a Safe AI Platform for Employees

AXA, a leading insurance company, has launched its own generative artificial intelligence platform called “AXA Secure GPT.” Developed by AXA’s in-house experts and built on Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, the platform aims to mitigate the risks associated with using open tools.

AXA Secure GPT allows employees to securely access and utilize generative AI technology for tasks such as generating, summarizing, translating, and correcting texts, images, and codes. The platform provides a secure environment that enables employees to benefit from large language models without compromising security or risking data leaks.

Initially, the platform is accessible to 1,000 colleagues within AXA group operations. However, AXA plans to expand its availability to all 140,000 employees worldwide in the next few months, ensuring that the platform is accessible to staff across the entire organization.

The development of AXA Secure GPT demonstrates AXA’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies while prioritizing data security. By empowering its employees with powerful AI tools, AXA aims to enhance productivity and efficiency while implementing strict safeguards to protect sensitive information.