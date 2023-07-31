CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

AXA Unveils AXA Secure GPT, a Safe AI Platform for Employees

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
AXA Unveils AXA Secure GPT, a Safe AI Platform for Employees

AXA, a leading insurance company, has launched its own generative artificial intelligence platform called “AXA Secure GPT.” Developed by AXA’s in-house experts and built on Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service, the platform aims to mitigate the risks associated with using open tools.

AXA Secure GPT allows employees to securely access and utilize generative AI technology for tasks such as generating, summarizing, translating, and correcting texts, images, and codes. The platform provides a secure environment that enables employees to benefit from large language models without compromising security or risking data leaks.

Initially, the platform is accessible to 1,000 colleagues within AXA group operations. However, AXA plans to expand its availability to all 140,000 employees worldwide in the next few months, ensuring that the platform is accessible to staff across the entire organization.

The development of AXA Secure GPT demonstrates AXA’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies while prioritizing data security. By empowering its employees with powerful AI tools, AXA aims to enhance productivity and efficiency while implementing strict safeguards to protect sensitive information.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

The Semiconductor Education Alliance: Addressing the Skill Gap in the Industry

Jul 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Unleashing Power: The Rise and Potential of Solid-State Batteries

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Rise of AI in IT Workforce Management

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Semiconductor Education Alliance: Addressing the Skill Gap in the Industry

Jul 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Unleashing Power: The Rise and Potential of Solid-State Batteries

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Rise of AI in IT Workforce Management

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple rolls out second public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS Sonoma

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments