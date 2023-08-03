Aware Releases New Spanish Sentiment and Toxic Speech Models for Enhanced Employee Experience

Aware, the AI Data Platform, has made significant advancements in its natural language processing (NLP) and computer vision (CV) models by introducing Spanish sentiment and toxic speech models. These new models enable multilingual organizations to gain valuable insights for a better employee experience.

Understanding the authentic voice of employees is crucial for Experience Management, according to Jeff Schumann, CEO of Aware. By implementing continuous listening strategies, organizations can extract more value from collaboration data, enhance inclusivity, and boost engagement and productivity.

Traditional methods like infrequent surveys and unreliable anecdotes often lead to delayed and incomplete data, with language and cultural barriers exacerbating inequitable employee experiences. Recognizing the need for continuous listening, even Qualtrics, a prominent survey company, acknowledges that once-a-year conversations are no longer sufficient in today’s rapidly changing world.

Thanks to the development of the Aware IQ platform over the past six years, Aware is uniquely positioned to meet the emerging needs of the market. This AI Data Platform collects, structures, and enriches digital workplace conversations to provide real-time contextual intelligence. By leveraging various NLP and computer vision models, the platform can analyze workplace conversations across multiple applications.

Unlike publicly available large language models (LLMs), which lack specificity and may have unknown biases, Aware’s models have been trained on a proprietary dataset of tens of millions of digital workplace conversations, including conversations in other languages. This targeted approach, combined with Aware’s ability to develop and deploy new models quickly and cost-effectively, allows companies to effectively employ continuous listening strategies.

The new Spanish Sentiment model boasts an impressive 86% accuracy, surpassing market leaders by over 30%. It offers a nuanced understanding of messages, regardless of whether they are positive, negative, or neutral. The Spanish toxic speech model provides insights into the health of conversations and helps organizations identify and address harmful communication patterns.

Aware’s applications provide actionable insights that contribute to increased engagement, improved productivity, and a more inclusive workplace environment. For more information about this release and Aware’s Spanish language insights, please visit their blog. To see Aware’s models in action or explore their applications, visit AwareHQ.com.