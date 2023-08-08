DRIFTEX: Award-Winning Battery Electric Vehicle for Underground Mining

A battery electric vehicle (BEV) called DRIFTEX, developed by Ampcontrol in collaboration with ResTech, Solitech, and The University of Newcastle, has been recognized with a Health Excellence award at the NSW Mining HSEC Awards. This innovative BEV is specifically designed for underground mining applications, aiming to address the industry’s demand for low-emission technology and reducing diesel particulate matter (DPM) from underground operations.

DRIFTEX is the first commercially available and certified explosion-protected BEV for underground mines. Its primary benefit lies in its ability to replace diesel-powered vehicles, offering an alternative power source that brings significant health and environmental improvements to the mining industry.

The vehicle incorporates a 60 kilowatt hour intrinsically safe battery management system with a long cycle life, seamlessly integrating with standard EV chargers. To further enhance its efficiency, DRIFTEX features a cooling system that enables fast-charging. With high-powered DC fast chargers, the vehicle can achieve a full battery charge in just 10 minutes.

Ampcontrol’s Managing Director, Rod Henderson, expressed his pride in being part of initiatives that advance the energy sector and assist mining customers in decarbonizing their operations. He also emphasized the honor of receiving recognition from NSW Mining for their work.

The development of DRIFTEX marks a significant step towards a more sustainable future in the mining industry. By addressing the need for cleaner technology and reducing harmful emissions associated with diesel vehicles, this award-winning BEV showcases the industry’s commitment to embracing innovative solutions. With its successful implementation, DRIFTEX aims to support a greener and healthier underground mining environment.