Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar to be Cover Athlete for “NHL 24”

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been announced as the cover athlete for the upcoming video game “NHL 24,” according to EA Sports. Makar, who has been a Norris Trophy finalist for the past three seasons, won the award in the 2021-22 season after an impressive performance with 28 goals and 86 points.

At 24 years old, Makar is the first Avalanche player to be featured on the cover since Joe Sakic in “NHL 2004.” He is also the first defenseman to be selected since P.K. Subban in “NHL 19.” The full reveal of “NHL 24,” including its official release date, is set to take place later this year.

Makar’s selection as the cover athlete comes as no surprise, as he has emerged as one of the NHL’s top players. During his Norris Trophy-winning season, he played a key role in leading the Avalanche to a Stanley Cup championship, earning Conn Smythe Trophy honors as the playoff MVP.

Over the past three seasons, Makar has been a dominant force among NHL defensemen. He leads in points (196), goals (53), and points per game (1.08). He also ranks in the top five for plus-minus rating (fourth, plus-81) and time on ice per game played (third, 25:34).

Makar’s journey to the cover of “NHL 24” has been impressive. He was drafted by the Avalanche in 2017 and honed his skills at UMass. Despite the temptation to turn pro after his freshman year, Makar chose to stay for a second season in college. This decision proved to be beneficial as he made his NHL debut in 2019 and immediately made an impact, scoring in his first game.

Since then, Makar has continued to excel on the ice. He was awarded the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in the 2019-20 season and has consistently been considered one of the league’s best defensemen.

With his selection as the cover athlete for “NHL 24,” Makar solidifies his status as one of the NHL’s brightest stars. Fans can look forward to the full reveal of the game, including its release date, in the coming months.