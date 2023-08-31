Avid Launches Media Composer Panel Software Development Kit to Enhance Editing Workflows

Avid has introduced the Media Composer Panel Software Development Kit (SDK) to expand the capabilities of its popular editing tool, Media Composer. The SDK allows technology vendors and customers to integrate custom and third-party apps, services, and libraries directly into the Media Composer user experience. By doing so, editors can streamline their workflows and optimize their creative processes. The Media Composer Panel SDK is a language-independent solution for Windows and Mac that provides access to applications and services through an integrated HTML5 panel.

One of the key benefits of the Media Composer Panel SDK is the ability for large editing teams to integrate third-party tools, such as Moxion, Dixon Sports Computing, and PIX, into Media Composer. For example, with the Moxion Panel for Media Composer, editors can easily browse, search, and import production files for editing, as well as upload Media Composer cuts for streamlined review and approval processes. Similarly, Dixon Sports Computing’s Metadata System allows for effective clip management and content monetization, while PIX offers a media asset management platform for secure asset review and approval.

Dave Colantuoni, Vice President of Video Product Management at Avid, believes that the Media Composer Panel SDK will foster a more vibrant marketplace of ideas and solutions. Avid’s technology partners can now contribute to the success of the Media Composer creative community and enable users to work in the way that best suits their needs.

The Media Composer Panel SDK is available to customers and third-party developers, and it will be showcased at the IBC2023 Show next month. Avid continues to empower creators in the media and entertainment industry with innovative technology solutions that make, manage, and monetize video and audio content.

Sources:

– Avid Technology, Inc. (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

– Avid Technology, Inc.