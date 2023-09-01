Avid Launches Media Composer Panel SDK to Enhance Video Editing Workflow

Avid Technology, Inc. has introduced the Media Composer Panel Software Development Kit (SDK) to expand the capabilities of Media Composer, the top editing tool in the media and entertainment industry. The SDK allows technology vendors and customers to integrate custom and third-party apps, services, and libraries directly into Media Composer, streamlining workflows and optimizing the creative process.

The Media Composer Panel SDK is a language-independent solution for Windows and Mac that provides access to a wide range of commands and functions. It enables developers to create custom integrations and enhance workflows by using an integrated HTML5 panel. For example, editing teams working on various processes can integrate third-party tools for tasks such as dailies uploads, VFX pulls, logging, and content review and approvals.

Dave Colantuoni, Vice President of Video Product Management at Avid, stated that the Media Composer Panel SDK encourages a vibrant marketplace of ideas and solutions, allowing users to work in their desired manner. Furthermore, Avid aims to create a more inclusive partner ecosystem that can contribute to the success of the Media Composer creative community.

The Media Composer Panel SDK has been made available to customers and third-party developers. Avid will showcase several integrations, including Moxion, a collaboration platform for film and TV professionals, Dixon Sports Computing’s Metadata System, and PIX’s media asset management platform, during the IBC2023 Show next month.

The integration between Avid and PIX products allows for increased efficiency and collaboration, while Dixon Sports Computing’s tools seamlessly integrate with MediaCentral | Cloud UX. These partnerships aim to expedite review and approval workflows and provide editors with greater freedom in content creation.

For additional information on the Media Composer Panel SDK, developers and customers can visit the Avid website. Avid will be demonstrating new features and capabilities of Media Composer at the IBC2023 Show in Amsterdam in September.

Sources:

– Avid Technology, Inc. Press Release. Published on August 31, 2023.