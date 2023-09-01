Avid Enhances Sibelius with AI-powered Auto-complete Chord Symbols

Avid has released an upgraded version of its music notation software, Sibelius, that incorporates an artificial intelligence (AI) model to provide users with auto-complete chord symbols. This new feature analyzes the surrounding music for harmonic context and suggests chord symbols as users click through bars and notes in their score. It aims to speed up chord notation workflows and make the process of entering chord symbols more efficient.

Previously, entering chord symbols into Sibelius was a manual process, even with the assistance of plugins. However, with the new AI-driven feature, users can now quickly and easily add chord symbols to existing music. The AI model in Sibelius provides suggested chord symbols based on the harmonic context of the music. Users can choose to input chord symbols at the start of each bar or after each note. If there is ambiguity in the harmony or if users disagree with a suggested chord symbol, Sibelius offers other plausible suggestions that can be accessed with a simple click.

The AI model driving the chord symbol suggestions has been trained using public datasets of music composed by Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Max Reger.

This Sibelius update is available to all Sibelius users on Windows, Mac, iPhone, and iPad, who have a current subscription or Software Updates + Support Plan. The new chord symbol feature is available on all desktop platforms. Avid continues to work on future updates to Sibelius to make music composition faster and easier.

Avid is a company that provides technology solutions for content creators in the media industry. Their tools are used by artists, creative teams, and organizations to make, manage, and monetize video and audio content. Avid’s goal is to empower creators and help them bring their stories to life. More information can be found on their website.

