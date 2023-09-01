Avid Technology Introduces AI-Powered Auto-Complete Chord Symbols in Sibelius Software Update

Avid Technology, Inc. has released an updated version of its Sibelius music notation software, Sibelius 2023.8, featuring a new functionality that allows users to add auto-complete chord symbols to their scores. The latest release incorporates an artificial intelligence (AI) model that analyzes the surrounding music for harmonic context and suggests chord symbols to users as they click through bars and notes in their score. This new feature aims to speed up chord notation workflows, making it quicker and easier for musicians to add chord symbols to their compositions.

Previously, entering chord symbols into Sibelius was a manual process, even with the assistance of plugins. With the new AI-driven auto-complete feature, users can easily add chord symbols to existing music while maintaining flexibility and control over the process. The software offers users the option to input chord symbols at the start of each bar or after each note. In cases where the harmony is ambiguous or users disagree with a suggested chord symbol, Sibelius provides additional plausible suggestions that users can choose from.

The AI model powering the chord symbol suggestion feature has been trained using public datasets of music by renowned composers such as Bach, Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, among others. Additionally, smaller sets of music by Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Max Reger were included in the training process.

The Sibelius software update is available to all Sibelius users with a current subscription or Software Updates + Support Plan on their perpetual license. The new chord symbol feature can be accessed on desktop platforms across Windows, Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Avid Technology aims to continue enhancing the music composition experience with future updates to Sibelius.

Overall, this software update from Avid Technology provides musicians and composers with a powerful tool that streamlines the process of adding chord symbols to their scores. The AI-powered auto-complete feature saves time and offers users flexibility in managing chord notation, ultimately making music composition faster and more efficient.

