Avast Premium Business Security: Powerful Endpoint Protection Software

Avast has been a leader in security software for over 35 years, and their expertise is evident in their endpoint protection solution. Avast Premium Business Security offers three main plans with a range of features to defend against threats and secure devices.

The Essential plan includes essential features such as firewall, ransomware shield, remote access shield, and network discovery tools. It also offers password protection, which regulates access to stored browser passwords, and Real Site, which protects against DNS hijacking.

The Premium plan includes all the features of the Essential plan, as well as a built-in personal VPN for added security on public WiFi. Additionally, it offers USB protection to prevent unauthorized use of removable storage devices.

The Ultimate plan includes all the features of the Essential and Premium plans, along with system application and patching to automatically fix vulnerabilities. This plan requires access to Avast’s Business Hub.

Avast Business Security plans are billed per device, per year, with options for 2 and 3-year subscriptions. Prices start at $24.15 per year for the Essential plan and go up to $45.42 per device per year for the Ultimate plan.

Setting up Avast Premium Business Security is easy with a 30-day free trial available on their website. Simply fill out a form with your personal information and receive a download link. Alternatively, you can sign up through the Avast Business Hub and select the desired plan.

The platform offers impressive anti-malware features, including Avast Cloud Protection for automatic deployment of protection when a threat is detected. The cloud-based file scanner, CyberCapture, uses behavior analytics and machine learning to detect suspicious files.

Premium subscribers can also enjoy the added benefits of VPN, firewall, and USB protection. The software includes a mail shield, sandbox, webcam shield, and file shredder for enhanced privacy and security.

Endpoints are managed through the Business Hub dashboard, which provides alerts and threat statistics. Avast Premium Business Security also offers web control to prevent users from visiting unauthorized sites.

Avast Premium Business Security is a powerful endpoint protection software that provides comprehensive security features for businesses of all sizes. With its range of plans and user-friendly interface, Avast ensures that your devices are protected against all threats.

Definitions:

– Endpoint protection: Security measures taken to protect the endpoints (devices) in a network from cyber threats.

– Firewall: A network security device that monitors and controls network traffic based on predetermined security rules.

– Ransomware: Malicious software that encrypts a user’s files and demands a ransom for their release.

– DNS hijacking: Unauthorized redirection of a user’s internet traffic to a malicious website through manipulation of the DNS (Domain Name System).

– VPN: Virtual Private Network, a secure connection between a user’s device and a remote server, used to encrypt internet traffic and ensure privacy.

– Sandbox: A virtual environment where applications can be run and analyzed in isolation from the rest of the system.

– Whitelist/Blacklist: Lists of allowed (whitelist) or blocked (blacklist) websites or applications.

– DNS filtering: Filtering internet traffic based on DNS queries to block or allow certain websites or content.

– Endpoint: A device (such as a computer, smartphone, or tablet) that is connected to a network.

Sources: Avast website