San Francisco Officials Express Safety Concerns Over Waymo and Cruise Robotaxis

Autonomous vehicle companies Waymo and Cruise are facing opposition from San Francisco officials due to safety concerns associated with their robotaxi operations. While the companies argue that incidents such as obstructing firefighters or causing traffic disruptions are minimal and promptly resolved, city officials and first responders claim that these incidents occur more frequently than reported.

Cruise reported 177 unexpected “vehicle retrieval events” between January and July 2023, with only 17 vehicles requiring retrieval out of 168,000 encounters with law enforcement. Waymo logged 58 such events in a six-month period and reported a decrease over time. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency recorded nearly 600 unexpected stops between June 2022 and June 2023, with the numbers increasing over time. Additionally, the San Francisco Fire Department experienced 55 disruptions to first responders, including five incidents over the past weekend.

The lack of collaboration between the robotaxi companies and the cities exacerbates the problem. Waymo and Cruise claim to have trained thousands of first responders in California and modified their vehicles based on their feedback. They also promise to expand their fleets gradually. However, local officials have called for a slowdown in expansion, leading the California Public Utilities Commission to delay a vote.

Tensions between robotaxi operators and government officials have been escalating throughout the year. San Francisco residents have expressed concerns about autonomous vehicles, including disruptions to first responders during emergencies and accidents involving small animals. As a result, activists have been placing cones on the cars to prompt them to shut down.

Despite the controversies, Waymo and Cruise argue that autonomous vehicles are safer than human-driven cars. They claim that their vehicles are involved in fewer collisions and pose less risk of injury. Both companies emphasize their commitment to improving interactions with first responders in the future. However, public comments highlight the need for shared terms and better data understanding to effectively address the safety issues.