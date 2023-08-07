Global Automotive Software Market Set to Reach $43.5 Billion by 2027

The global automotive software market is projected to reach $43.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 14.5%. Europe leads the market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. Germany holds the largest market share and is expected to see significant growth due to increased production and sales of vehicles, as well as the adoption of advanced vehicle technologies.

Automotive software plays a vital role in vehicle hardware interaction and control functions. The industry has experienced significant growth with advancements in technology and automation in transportation. The introduction of safety and security systems like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has contributed to this growth. Additionally, there is a rising demand for efficient and reliable software to support the infrastructure of autonomous vehicles.

The global automotive software market is categorized based on applications, including safety systems, infotainment & telematics, powertrain, and chassis. Safety systems currently hold the majority of the market share, while infotainment & telematics systems are expected to witness significant growth in the near future.

By product, the market is segmented into operating systems, middleware, and application software. Application software accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, driven by its high adoption in vehicles. However, the operating system segment is expected to have the highest growth rate, attributed to the implementation of advanced software in vehicles.

The market is further divided by vehicle type, including ICE passenger cars, ICE light commercial vehicles, ICE heavy commercial vehicles, battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. ICE passenger cars currently have the largest market share, while autonomous vehicles are expected to experience significant growth in the future, particularly with the introduction of autonomous vehicles (Level 3-5).

Key drivers for market growth include the adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, increasing adoption of connected car services, and innovative technologies for advanced user interfaces. However, challenges such as lack of standard protocols, lack of connected infrastructure, and troubleshooting and maintenance of automotive software hinder the market’s growth.

Despite these challenges, the potential of 5G and AI, developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, and data monetization in the automotive ecosystem present opportunities for the growth of the automotive software market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the automotive industry, leading to a drop in demand and investment. This situation could have long-term effects, particularly on automotive OEMs and mobility players. However, it also offers new opportunities for the adoption of autonomous vehicle technology.

In summary, the global automotive software market is set for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for safety and security systems, and the introduction of autonomous vehicles. The market will continue to expand with the adoption of ADAS features, connected car services, and innovative technologies.