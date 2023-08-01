The Growing Demand for Automotive Composites in the Market

The automotive composites market is predicted to expand substantially until 2028, primarily due to the rising demand for lightweight vehicles and electric cars. In Europe alone, around 550,200 electric vehicles were sold during the second quarter of 2022. Composites have gained widespread use in various interior and exterior vehicle components owing to their structural advantages and reduced weight. Automotive composites are being increasingly employed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automakers worldwide to decrease vehicle weight and carbon emissions.

An area where the market for automotive composites is set to witness innovation is in the realm of vehicle powertrains. Electric vehicles hold significant potential for weight reduction, with estimates indicating that they can save 7-8 kilograms per kilogram of weight compared to 2-3 kilograms for conventional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles. The demand for automotive composites is being driven by the emphasis on lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Composites offer weight savings of 15-20% for glass fiber composites and 25-40% for carbon fiber composites when compared to other metallic materials. Additionally, the European Union (EU) member states have introduced public-private partnership programs to promote the use of composites in the automobile industry.

Glass fiber composites find extensive usage in the automotive sector due to their strength, stiffness, flexibility, and chemical resistance. They are also more affordable compared to carbon and natural fiber composites. Natural fiber composites are being utilized in the production of vehicle body sections to minimize the reliance on other metals and boost the utilization of bio-based materials.

In conclusion, the automotive composites market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the demand for lightweight and electric vehicles, as well as the need for enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions to adhere to regulations.