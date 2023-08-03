Since the early days of the industrial revolution, workers have been in conflict with company owners over the use of automated machinery to increase productivity. In the past, mechanized looms and other machines allowed owners to exploit workers, often hiring children to work long hours for low pay.

Resistance from workers took the form of sabotage, with workers throwing their wooden shoes, known as “sabot,” into machine gears to halt production. This resistance aimed to protect workers’ rights and demand better working conditions. Over time, automation has evolved from mechanical to digital, with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), raising concerns about its impact on society.

AI, defined as the simulation of intelligent behavior in computers and the ability of machines to imitate human behavior, relies on vast databases and powerful hardware and software to simulate human intelligence, speech, and behavior. However, the rapid adoption of AI technology has raised concerns among developers. More than 1,000 technology leaders, researchers, and AI experts have signed an open letter urging caution in the development of powerful AI systems due to the significant risks they pose to society.

One alarming application of AI is its use in modern warfare. Autonomous weapons systems that can operate without human intervention raise ethical questions about the control of force in war. The Pentagon is already working on developing autonomous weapons for use in conflicts, but experts have warned that progress in this field is hindered by the military’s slow pace and bureaucratic processes.

AI has also become a contentious issue in labor disputes. Writers and screen actors are currently on strike, partly due to concerns about the use of AI technology to generate content without human involvement. This raises questions about job security and the future of the creative industry.

In conclusion, automation, particularly in the form of AI, has the potential to revolutionize industries. However, it also comes with risks. The responsible development and use of AI technology are vital to mitigate the negative impact on society and maintain human control over critical systems.