Automated Manufacturing Quality Analysis: The Future of the Industry

Manufacturing quality control plays a crucial role in ensuring defect-free, safe, and customer-satisfying products. However, as products become more complex and personalized, manual inspection processes are increasingly time-consuming and prone to errors. This results in various negative impacts, including waste, scrap, failure analysis, and rework, which ultimately affect factory productivity and profitability. Additionally, organizations have to bear additional costs such as repairs, warranty claims, returns, customer complaints, and damage to their reputation.

Manual product line inspections can cost up to 15-20% of annual sales or 10-15% of operations costs, according to the American Society of Quality. It is estimated that the top 100 manufacturers could save up to $90 billion by reducing scrap and rework by 50%. To overcome these challenges, automated manufacturing quality analysis is emerging as the future of the industry.

Through the utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT), cameras, sensor data, and analytics, manufacturers can now leverage AI-based video analytics to enhance product quality. This technology combines AI, computer vision technologies, and edge computing to improve quality assurance with fast and precise inspection processes, detect defects in near real-time to reduce scrap and rework, minimize production re-runs for improved energy efficiency, and enhance overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), factory uptime, and worker productivity.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has teamed up with Relimetrics, an HPE OEM and NVIDIA Metropolis partner, to integrate AI-based video analytics into its European manufacturing facility. This collaboration aims to automate the inspection process by capturing and analyzing real-time data on the assembly line. By utilizing video analytics and computer vision at the edge, quality audits can be conducted efficiently. The implementation of this AI-based solution has resulted in a significant reduction of out-of-box quality issues by 25%, an improvement of 96 seconds in inspection speed per server, and image processing that is 10 times faster than in the public cloud.

HPE and NVIDIA are trusted partners in leveraging AI and computer vision technologies to enhance modern manufacturing processes. By digitizing quality audit cycles, manufacturers can achieve higher inspection accuracy and transform quality assurance. HPE-NVIDIA solutions offer a scalable AI platform for smart factories, providing powerful AI-platform based video analytics applications. This platform encompasses compute, storage, interconnects, software, and services, enabling end-to-end solutions.

In conclusion, AI and video analytics empower manufacturers to achieve better quality control and traceability of quality issues, bringing them closer to zero defects. Through automation, companies like HPE, NVIDIA, and Relimetrics are driving efficiency, accuracy, and improved inspection processes in the manufacturing industry.