Batch of Fresh News and Announcements from Imperial

Neurodegenerative Disease Dynamics

Researchers from the Molecular Sciences Research Hub at Imperial and colleagues in Switzerland have discovered a mechanism where amyloid-β can cause α-synuclein to aggregate. The team found that the oligomers of amyloid-β, when both proteins are present, become a point around which α-synuclein fibrils accumulate. This new insight could aid in the design of therapies that target the interaction between these proteins and prevent their accumulation.

Genetics of Inflammation

Imperial researchers, as part of an international consortium, have identified genetic factors that influence the levels of inflammatory proteins in the blood and their connection to the development of autoimmune diseases. By examining the blood of over 15,000 individuals, the study revealed 180 genetic loci that affect the level of 91 proteins in the blood. The researchers also found that specific proteins play a causal role in the development of autoimmune diseases. For example, lymphotoxin-alpha may be involved in Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and CXCL5 may be related to ulcerative colitis. Additionally, the protein CD40 increases the risk of rheumatoid arthritis but appears to have a protective effect against MS and inflammatory bowel disease.

Twisting Light

Imperial researchers, in collaboration with scientists from Germany and Spain, have developed a new method to detect chirality using light. Chiral molecules have mirror image versions that interact differently with other molecules, making it important to identify their chirality. The new method involves using lasers with moderate intensities to create a helix in time, rather than in space. This approach allows for the detection of molecular chirality by driving chiral electronic currents inside the molecules. The team plans to collaborate with other physicists at Imperial to use femtosecond laser facilities for imaging and manipulating chiral molecules.

For more news and updates from Imperial, sign up for the free daily e-newsletter, Imperial Today.