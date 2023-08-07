Australia’s Axiom Holographics Unveils World’s First Hologram Zoo

Australia’s Axiom Holographics has recently revealed the world’s first hologram zoo located in Brisbane, Australia. This groundbreaking exhibit features lifelike 3D holographic images of various animals, including giraffes, elephants, dinosaurs, and an enormous 82-foot whale. The holograms are projected with stunning detail, providing visitors with an immersive and realistic experience.

The hologram zoo is not just a mere display but takes visitors on a journey through different natural environments, such as an African safari and Arctic landscapes. It also offers the opportunity to witness dinosaurs in their prehistoric habitats and explore undersea environments as if deep-sea explorers. Additionally, the exhibit includes themed adventure rooms featuring mythical creatures like Dracula and Frankenstein.

To create this incredible holographic experience, Axiom Holographics utilizes cutting-edge holographic screen technology. The zoo covers a vast area of 16,000 square feet and is adorned with screens on multiple sides. Visitors are provided with position-tracked glasses that allow them to view different images generated for each eye. These images are then combined into a single projection, creating a unique perspective for each visitor.

Axiom Holographics has also incorporated 4D effects into the hologram zoo to enhance the realism of the experience. Visitors can feel wind, temperature changes, and even smells, further immersing themselves in the virtual environments.

The concept for the hologram zoo was conceived by Axiom’s CEO, Bruce Dell, who aimed to provide guests with an unparalleled immersive experience that cannot be replicated in a non-virtual environment. The company plans to expand its hologram entertainment centers to various locations, including Texas, Japan, and Europe. These centers will transport visitors to places they may never have the opportunity to visit in real life and offer unique and unforgettable experiences.