AustralianSuper Makes Changes to Major Stockholdings in Q2 2023

AustralianSuper, one of the world’s largest pension funds, made significant changes to its major stockholdings in the second quarter of 2023. The pension reduced its positions in Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., while increasing its stake in Tesla Inc. and initiating a position in Nvidia Corp.

The decision to reduce holdings in Apple comes despite a 49% surge in the company’s stock in the first half of the year. Apple’s third-quarter report showed mixed results, with earnings beating expectations but a disappointing top line. AustralianSuper decided to cut its holdings in light of these results.

On the other hand, the pension fund increased its investment in Tesla by buying an additional 138,573 shares. Despite beating second-quarter earnings estimates, Tesla shares have faced downward pressure due to concerns over the company’s production outlook. AustralianSuper, however, remains confident in Tesla’s long-term prospects.

In addition to adjusting its positions in Apple and Tesla, AustralianSuper initiated a position in Nvidia by purchasing 226,955 shares. Nvidia’s stock has seen significant growth in the first half of the year, driven by enthusiasm for artificial intelligence.

AustralianSuper also sold 1.5 million shares in Microsoft, even though the company’s stock saw a 42% surge in the first half of the year. Microsoft is currently facing scrutiny over a security hack and an antitrust probe in Europe.

These changes in stock holdings reflect AustralianSuper’s strategy to actively manage its portfolio and make adjustments based on market conditions and the performance of individual companies. As one of the largest pension funds in the world, AustralianSuper is taking a proactive approach to ensure the best possible returns for its members.