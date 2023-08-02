Sapia.ai Research Shows AI Chat Models Have More Sociable Personality Than Humans

An Australian technology company, Sapia.ai, has conducted research revealing that newer ChatGPT models, trained with human involvement, possess a more sociable and open-minded personality than the average working-age human. Sapia.ai, a Melbourne-based recruitment firm, claims to be the sole AI-powered smart chat platform.

The study analyzed over 6,000 responses from GPT-2, ChatGPT (GPT-3.5), and GPT-4, comparing them with Sapia.ai’s dataset of over 2.5 million job candidates across 47 countries. The findings showed that both ChatGPT and GPT-4 scored notably higher than GPT-2 in terms of honesty and humility, agreeableness, and conscientiousness.

What’s even more intriguing is that both ChatGPT and GPT-4 exhibited greater extraversion, conscientiousness, and openness to experiences compared to the average working human. This suggests that the AI chat models have developed distinct personalities, contributing to their human-like interactions.

Sapia.ai’s CEO, Barb Hyman, emphasized that the AI chat models’ personality is the reason they feel so remarkably human during interactions. The company’s Smart Interviewer technology is widely utilized globally for recruitment and promotion processes, enabling businesses to save time and focus on more critical responsibilities. Renowned brands such as Qantas Group, Spark NZ, Woolworths Group, and Holland & Barrett rely on Sapia.ai for their recruitment needs.

In addition to automating tedious tasks for recruiters, Sapia.ai’s technology enhances diversity and inclusion by providing unbiased and untimed interviews. The company has recently introduced a new feature that detects and flags AI-generated responses. Furthermore, they have plans to release future research on the personality projected by ChatGPT’s interview responses.

Overall, Sapia.ai aims to further integrate generative AI into their machine learning system to deepen human understanding and enhance the efficiency of their intelligent interview process.