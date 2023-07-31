Australian Space Agency Confirms Mysterious Object on Green Head Beach is Debris from Indian Rocket

The Australian Space Agency has officially confirmed that the mysterious object discovered on Green Head beach is debris from an Indian rocket. The object, believed to be the expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), was found earlier this month by locals, sparking intense speculation about its origin.

The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Following their investigation, the Australian Space Agency has determined that the object is indeed debris from a PSLV rocket.

The debris is currently in storage, and the Australian Space Agency is working with ISRO to determine the next steps. This includes considering obligations under United Nations space treaties. The confirmation from the agency validates the claims made by online sleuths who previously pointed out similarities between the mysterious object and a fuel tank on an Indian PSLV rocket.

Premier Roger Cook has expressed interest in displaying the object in the Western Australian Museum, alongside the wreckage of Skylab. Additionally, the Shire of Coorow president, Moira Girando, hopes that the debris can be safely displayed within the community if it poses no danger.

With this confirmation, the speculation surrounding the mysterious object has come to an end. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of space debris that Australia seems to be accumulating. Efforts to address and mitigate this issue will be crucial in ensuring the safety and sustainability of space activities.