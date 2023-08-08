Australian Space Agency Confirms Russian Rocket Debris Caused Lights and Boom in Victorian Skies

The Australian Space Agency has confirmed that the flashes of light seen across Victorian skies, accompanied by a loud boom, were caused by the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. The rocket launch occurred earlier in the evening from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia, where it had placed a new generation global navigation satellite into orbit.

The slow-moving ball of light was initially mistaken for a meteor, comet, or space junk, sparking speculation among residents. Numerous sightings were reported in Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, and even Tasmania. Witnesses described the sight as stunning and mesmerizing, with some even feeling a window rattling, resembling the start of an earthquake.

Astrophysicist Dr. Brad Tucker explained that the slow movement of the object caused a sonic boom as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in the loud boom and shaking sensation. He further suggested that as the human-made object heated up during re-entry, it began to fragment, leading to the sight of it breaking apart.

The Australian Space Agency confirmed that the remnants of the rocket were planned to safely re-enter the atmosphere and land in the ocean off the southeast coast of Tasmania. They will continue to monitor the re-entry outcome in collaboration with government partners.

The event was described by Swinburne University Astronomer Professor Alan Duffy as the “biggest light show” he had ever seen. Overall, the Australian Space Agency has identified the source of the lights and boom in Victorian skies as the re-entry of the Russian Soyuz-2 rocket.