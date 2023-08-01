The Australian Medical Association Advocates for Stronger Regulation of AI in Healthcare

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) is calling for stronger governance and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector. This initiative comes in response to five hospitals in Perth advising their staff against the use of generative AI platforms, like ChatGPT, for writing medical notes.

The AMA points out that the current regulatory landscape for AI in Australia lacks transparency and proper regulation. Professor Steve Robson, President of the AMA, believes that before AI can be safely used in healthcare, it needs to be effectively regulated.

The AMA raises concerns about potential patient harm resulting from system errors, algorithmic biases, and privacy risks associated with AI in healthcare. They emphasize the importance of data privacy, quality care, medical ethics, and equitable access in the regulation of AI.

Professor Robson suggests looking at regulatory frameworks established by other countries, such as the UK and Canada, as examples for Australia to learn from and adapt.

While AI integration in various industries raises concerns about sufficient regulation, Laura Petrone, Principal Analyst at GlobalData, suggests that healthcare may require separate AI regulations due to the unique risks involved. Patients face the risk of compromised confidentiality when generative AI is used for medical notes, and there is often a lack of informed consent regarding the use of their data.

Petrone also acknowledges the potential risks of AI making critical decisions regarding patient health. She believes that the AMA’s recommendation for Australia to adopt regulations similar to the proposed EU AI Act is not surprising, as it offers comprehensive regulations that can balance risk and innovation in the healthcare industry.

Ensuring patient safety and protection is crucial as AI continues to advance in healthcare. Strong regulation and governance are necessary to achieve this goal.