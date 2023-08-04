The Challenges Faced by Australia’s Commercial Space Industry

The Australian commercial space industry is currently experiencing difficulties following the government’s decision to cut a $1.2 billion Earth science program, according to the Australian Broadcast Corporation. This cut has had a major impact on the sector, leading to companies struggling to attract investment and losing confidence.

Adam Gilmour, the founder of Gilmour Space, a prominent Australian space startup, has called on the Australian government to provide support to the space industry. Gilmour highlights the importance of government support, citing other countries where it has played a crucial role in the success of the industry. He specifically emphasizes the significance of early government customers in paving the way for the industry.

Meanwhile, Innovative Rocket Technologies, also known as iRocket, has signed a four-year cooperative research and development agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory. This New York-based startup, founded in 2018, specializes in rocket engines and has plans to build a small launch vehicle. They recently won a contract with the US Space Force to demonstrate a reusable rocket engine for small launch vehicles. Now, they will collaborate with the Air Force to develop and test rocket propulsion hardware.

Despite entering regular commercial operations with its suborbital spaceplane, Virgin Galactic expects modest revenues in the near future. The company reported $2 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2023, primarily from its first commercial SpaceShipTwo mission and membership fees. However, they only project $1 million in revenue for each of the next two quarters, partly due to changes in ticket prices and limitations on the number of paying customers per flight.

Furthermore, a commercial Antares rocket owned by Northrop Grumman recently launched from Virginia, carrying an automated Cygnus supply ship to the International Space Station. The rocket was powered by two Russian-made engines attached to a first-stage booster.

The challenges faced by the Australian commercial space industry highlight the importance of government support and investment in driving the growth and success of this sector.