Australia Plans to Send Rover to the Moon as Part of NASA’s Artemis Missions

The Australian Space Agency has announced its plans to send a robotic rover to the moon for the first time as early as 2026. The rover will be part of NASA’s Artemis moon missions, with the goal of collecting lunar soil, or regolith, for further study. NASA will also attempt to extract oxygen from the sample, a crucial step towards establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon.

The Australian Space Agency is currently running a naming competition for the rover, open to Australian residents. The competition allows participants to submit their suggestions until October 20. The agency will then select its top four choices from the public submissions and conduct a public vote to determine the winning name. The announcement of the chosen name is set to take place in early December.

NASA’s Artemis program aims to establish a permanent, sustainable human presence on and around the moon by the end of the 2020s. By utilizing the skills and knowledge gained from these missions, NASA hopes to advance its exploration efforts and eventually undertake a crewed mission to Mars.

The first Artemis mission, Artemis 1, successfully sent an uncrewed Orion spacecraft to lunar orbit and back in late 2020. The next mission, Artemis 2, is scheduled to launch in late 2024 and will carry four astronauts around the moon. Following Artemis 2, Artemis 3 is planned to land near the lunar south pole in late 2025 or 2026.

Achieving these ambitious goals necessitates collaboration through commercial and international partnerships. The inclusion of the Australian rover in an upcoming Artemis mission highlights NASA’s commitment to leveraging diverse partnerships to ensure the success of the program. Moreover, the European Space Agency is involved in providing Orion’s service module, and SpaceX’s Starship vehicle will serve as the first crewed lunar lander for the Artemis program.

