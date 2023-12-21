Capturing the Beauty of the Aurora Borealis: Winners of the 6th Annual Northern Lights Photography Contest

The stunning and mesmerizing images of the aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, have captivated people all over the world. In perfect timing, Capture the Atlas, a travel photography blog, has recently announced the winners of its sixth annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year contest.

This year’s competition showcased breathtaking photographs of the aurora in various colors, including red, purple, yellow, and the classic green. These enchanting displays of the Northern Lights are a result of the sun’s magnetic activity, which is expected to reach its peak in 2024 during the solar maximum. This heightened solar activity has allowed for more frequent and intense aurora sightings, even in regions further south than usual.

Photographers from around the globe participated in the contest, capturing remarkable images in countries such as Wales, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand. These talented photographers utilized expensive equipment and long exposures to showcase the true splendor of the aurora.

However, it’s important to note that some of the vivid colors and details seen in these photographs might not be visible to the naked eye. The camera’s long exposure time exaggerates the view, enhancing the colors and making the Northern Lights appear more vibrant.

For those who wish to witness the aurora borealis firsthand, heading to the Arctic Circle is the best plan. Locations such as Alaska, northern Canada, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland offer more reliable and intense displays of the Northern Lights.

So, sit back, and immerse yourself in these extraordinary images of the Northern Lights taken in unexpected locations. From the Dolomites in Italy to the Death Valley in the United States, these photographs transport us to the magical world of the aurora borealis. Let these images inspire you to embark on your own adventure to witness the breathtaking beauty of the Northern Lights.