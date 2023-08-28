The Super Blue Moon: What You Need to Know

On Wednesday, August 30th, a “supermoon” will grace our skies, causing excitement and curiosity among the general public. The term “supermoon” was originally coined by an astrologer, not an astronomer, and it refers to a full moon that occurs when the moon is at or near its closest approach to Earth, known as perigee. This particular supermoon will be the second full moon of August, also known as a “Blue” moon. However, contrary to what the name suggests, the moon will not actually appear blue in color.

During a supermoon, the moon appears slightly larger and brighter in the sky due to its closer proximity to Earth. This can make for a visually striking sight, especially for those who enjoy stargazing or photography. If you’re interested in observing the supermoon, it is recommended to use binoculars or telescopes for a closer look at the lunar surface.

While the supermoon may be a fascinating event, it can also have implications for tides. A full moon near perigee causes larger tidal ranges, with low tides being unusually low and high tides being unusually high. This phenomenon, known as a perigean spring tide, can lead to minor coastal flooding and other effects on marine environments. The gravitational forces of the moon and the sun align during a full moon, amplifying their combined tidal effects.

It is important to note that a supermoon is not as rare as it may seem. On average, a full moon coinciding with perigee occurs once every 413 days. This means that in most years, there can be multiple supermoons. The term “supermoon” has been watered down and is now used to describe any full moon that falls within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth.

While the upcoming supermoon may be the largest of 2023 in terms of apparent size, the variation in the moon’s distance is not readily noticeable to the naked eye. Therefore, if you’re expecting a dramatically different moon, you may be disappointed. Nevertheless, the supermoon provides a unique opportunity to appreciate the beauty of our celestial neighbor and to learn more about the fascinating interactions between the Earth, moon, and sun.

