Stargazing Opportunities in August: Supermoons and Meteor Showers

August is a month filled with exciting celestial events for stargazers. It offers the chance to witness two supermoons and a dazzling meteor shower. The month begins with a full moon on Tuesday night, known as the Sturgeon Moon. It will appear larger and brighter than usual as it reaches its closest point to Earth. This phenomenon will be visible for three days, with the peak fullness occurring just after 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Later in the month, on August 30, another extraordinary event will take place. There will be a full moon that is both a blue moon and a supermoon. This occurrence is particularly special, as it marks the first time since 2018 that two full supermoons happen in a single month. Astronomer Gianluca Masi plans to livestream the rising of the supermoon over Rome’s Coliseum, presenting a unique opportunity for sky enthusiasts to observe and appreciate the spectacle.

Apart from the supermoons, stargazers are also encouraged to keep an eye out for fireballs during the Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower. These fireballs have the potential to outshine the moon, creating an even more impressive visual display. When combined with the upcoming Perseid meteor shower, the result could be a breathtaking sight.

To witness the meteor showers at their best, it is recommended to observe before dawn, when the skies are at their darkest and the moonlight does not interfere.

August is truly a month that offers a multitude of incredible stargazing opportunities. Whether it’s the larger-than-usual full moons or the mesmerizing meteor showers, it is a time to marvel at the wonders of the night sky.