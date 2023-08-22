Pharmacists’ Role in Treating Pediatric Atopic Dermatitis: Insights from Experts

Experts at the 2023 Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit emphasize the importance of listening to the experiences of patients and caregivers when treating pediatric atopic dermatitis (AD). AD is a chronic skin condition characterized by an inflamed and itchy rash that often fluctuates in severity. However, the impact of AD cannot be accurately assessed based solely on visible skin signs. Sleep disturbances are common in children with AD, with an average loss of 50 minutes of sleep per night for those with mild to moderate AD. Caregivers also report experiencing heightened anxiety due to conflicting treatment recommendations and concerns about adverse effects.

When it comes to topical treatments, ointments are preferred for managing AD, followed by creams and lotions. However, the ultimate goal is to use products that the child will tolerate. For example, high school-aged children may feel embarrassed using greasy options like petroleum jelly, so lotions may be more acceptable for them. In addition to topical treatments, oral antihistamines can be used to alleviate nighttime itching and improve sleep quality. Pharmacists should consider the sedating and non-sedating options available when recommending oral antihistamines.

In other news, a study found that upadacitinib (Rinvoq) maintained its efficacy in treating psoriatic arthritis (PsA) over the course of 3 years. Patients with PsA who had an inadequate response or intolerance to non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs experienced symptom improvements with upadacitinib compared to adalimumab (Humira). The study also identified no new safety concerns associated with upadacitinib after the 3-year period.

Lebrikizumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that targets IL-13, showed promising results in treating moderate to severe AD. About 70% of adult or adolescent patients experienced improved or cleared skin with the use of lebrikizumab, according to the ADvocate 1, ADvocate 2, and ADhere studies. These results were sustained for up to a year, suggesting that lebrikizumab could be a reliable treatment option for patients with AD who are in urgent need of effective therapies.

Overall, pharmacists play a vital role in the management of AD in pediatric patients by listening to their experiences and concerns, offering suitable treatment options, and ensuring patient safety and well-being.

– Atopic Dermatitis (AD): A chronic skin condition characterized by an inflamed and itchy rash.

– Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA): A chronic inflammatory arthritis that occurs in some individuals with psoriasis.

– Monoclonal Antibody: An antibody produced in a laboratory, designed to bind onto specific target molecules in the body to block their activity.

