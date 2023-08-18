Surgery Stress Alleviated Through Augmented Reality

Surgery can be an intimidating experience, causing anxiety and stress leading up to the procedure. In fact, a global meta-analysis revealed that around half of all patients have significant fear ahead of their surgery.

Researchers from the University of Miami have studied how the use of augmented reality (AR) in preoperative care can alleviate surgery stress. The team studied 95 patients booked in for an elective orthopedic operation. One group received the standard surgical instructions package, while the other group received that material and a three-minute AR experience narrated by the head surgeon.

The AR experience involved the patient wearing a headset that combined their reality with added features specific to the hospital and their surgery. This aimed to take the ‘fear of the unknown’ out of surgery in a more interactive and personal way than traditional materials.

Unlike virtual reality, which simulates an entirely new environment, augmented reality embellishes reality, and the user is always in control of the experience. It can also be used through a phone screen, as seen in popular games like Pokémon GO.

Both groups of patients were surveyed for their anxiety levels four times during their surgery journey. The AR group consistently showed decreased stress ahead of the procedure, with the impact of the preoperative preparation lasting over time. Following the procedure, both groups had similar levels of anxiety.

While this AR experience was developed for specific patients and settings, further research is needed to see if the technology would need to be adapted for individual settings or if a general approach could provide stress relief.

Source: University of Miami via Scimex