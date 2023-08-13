A New Book Gives Voice to the Milky Way

Astrophysicist Moiya McTier has written a new book called The Milky Way: An Autobiography of our Galaxy. What makes this astronomy book unique is that it is written in the voice of the Milky Way itself. The book boasts about its hundreds of billions of stars, gossips about its galactic neighbors, and reveals secrets about its supermassive black holes. But here’s the twist – the Milky Way doesn’t think highly of the humans who inhabit it.

The Matter of Everything: How Curiosity, Physics, and Improbable Experiments Changed the World is a new book by physicist Suzie Sheehy from the University of Melbourne. The book investigates the experiments that have shaped our understanding of matter over the past century. From protons and neutrons to electrons, quarks, muons, and more, the book explores the subatomic particles that make up our world and delves into the practical applications of this seemingly esoteric science.

Sally Adee, a science and technology journalist, explores the concept that every living cell is like a battery, capable of responding to and transmitting electrical signals. In her book, We Are Electric: Inside the 200-Year Hunt for Our Body’s Bioelectric Code, and What the Future Holds, she examines the role of electricity in our biology. Adee was inspired by an experiment where she received a gentle electrical current to her brain, which temporarily enhanced her sharpshooting skills. The book explores how electricity influences various aspects of our biology, from healing to higher-order cognitive processes.

These books offer unique perspectives on science and astronomy, shedding light on the secrets of our galaxy, the world of subatomic particles, and the role of electricity in our bodies.