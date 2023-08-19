Audio Research I/50 Integrated Amplifier Review

The Audio Research I/50 integrated amplifier is a combination of classic tube amplifier design with 21st century microprocessor-controlled functionality. Designed by a team led by William Zane Johnson, the founder of Audio Research, the I/50 continues the legacy of great-sounding tube preamplifiers and amplifiers from the company.

The I/50 features a tidy-looking design with a black-gloss top panel and an aluminum surround, available in six anodized finishes. It is equipped with two pairs of JJ “Eurotube” 6550WE output tubes and three 6922 small-signal tubes. The top panel includes a ¼” headphone jack, a Power/Standby button, two rotary controls, and two black cylindrical pillars.

The pillars are actually alphanumeric “Lexi-tube” displays that count down from “50” when the amplifier is powered on. Once the countdown reaches zero, the display briefly shows the last selected input and then shows the previous volume setting. The amplifier can be unmuted by pressing the volume control and a new input can be selected using the knob on the front panel. Pressing the Power button puts the amplifier in Standby mode.

On the rear panel, the I/50 features four inputs, one balanced pair on XLR jacks and three single-ended pairs on RCA jacks. There are also heavy-duty speaker binding posts for each channel, marked for different impedance options. The amplifier comes with a slim metal remote control that duplicates all the top-panel functions.

During setup, I used the I/50 with my long-term reference KEF LS50s and a pair of GoldenEar BRXes. I operated the amplifier using the remote control and connected sources via MBL N31 CD player/DAC and the HiFi Rose 250A streaming DAC.

The Audio Research I/50 delivers a classic tube amplifier sound with excellent clarity and detail. It offers versatile connectivity options and user-friendly controls. The combination of classic design and modern functionality makes it a compelling choice for audio enthusiasts.