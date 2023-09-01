Scientists Use Atomic Clocks to Investigate Dark Matter and New Physics

Scientists from the University of Sussex and the National Physical Laboratory in the UK are using atomic clocks in their search for answers to some of the universe’s greatest mysteries. By harnessing the precision of atomic clocks, scientists hope to uncover new physics and gain a better understanding of dark matter.

Dark matter is a mysterious substance that makes up around 85% of all matter in the universe. Despite its prevalence, dark matter is effectively invisible because it does not interact with light or electromagnetic radiation. Scientists can only infer its existence through its gravitational effects on galaxies.

The project led by Professor Xavier Calmet aims to detect ultra-light particles that could be connected to dark matter. These particles would deviate from the laws of physics as we currently understand them. By measuring tiny variations in atomic energy levels, atomic clocks can potentially identify the presence of these new particles.

Atomic clocks measure time based on the vibrations of atoms in two potential energy states. The resonance frequencies of these atoms are used to precisely measure time. Atomic clocks are incredibly accurate and consistent due to the minimal variation in the cycles of atomic vibrations.

According to Calmet, the ultra-light dark matter particles would interact weakly with regular matter, behaving as classical waves. This interaction would result in slight perturbations, or “kicks,” to the building blocks of atoms. Atomic clocks are sensitive enough to detect these kicks and potentially discover ultra-light dark matter.

In addition to dark matter, atomic clocks could also shed light on another enigmatic force: dark energy. Dark energy is believed to be responsible for the accelerating expansion of space. While dark energy is more likely explained by the cosmological constant, there is a small possibility that it could be connected to an ultra-light particle.

Although this research has not yet led to the discovery of new physics, it has provided a framework for probing generic new physics using atomic clocks. The results of this project will be published in the New Journal of Physics, marking an exciting step forward in our understanding of the universe.

