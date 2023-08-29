Surprising News for Persona Fans: Megami Ibunroku Persona Coming to Japanese Switch eShop

G-MODE has made an exciting announcement for Persona enthusiasts – the Atlus RPG Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen will be making its way to the Japanese Switch eShop as part of the G-Mode Archives+ collection. Although there is no precise release date yet, fans can get a glimpse of the gameplay through the announcement trailer.

Originally released on mobile devices in 2006, Megami Ibunroku Persona is based on the 1996 PlayStation title Revelations: Persona. The game takes players on a captivating journey filled with intrigue and supernatural elements.

While there is no information regarding a release outside of Japan, fans in the West can anticipate the arrival of Persona 5 Strikers on the Switch this November. Additionally, some of the beloved Shin Megami Tensei games have been added to the Switch Online service in Japan, providing fans with even more gaming options.

The G-Mode Archives+ collection showcases a variety of classic games, delighting players with retro experiences. As more updates become available, we will be sure to keep you informed.

How excited are you about the possibility of playing Megami Ibunroku Persona on the Switch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

