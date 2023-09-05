Atari Announces Outlaw Limited Edition Cartridge for Atari 2600

Atari SA, the renowned gaming company, has announced the release of the Outlaw Limited Edition Atari 2600 Cartridge. The limited edition cartridge features new key art created by Brazilian pop culture artist Butcher Billy. It is currently available for pre-order exclusively in the United States at a price of $59.99.

The Outlaw Limited Edition comes in a distinctive silver box with a silver cartridge label. Additionally, it includes a color user manual featuring commentary from the artist, providing insight into his unique interpretation of the Outlaw key art. This limited edition release follows the recent unveiling of the Atari 2600+, which is a faithful recreation of the original Atari 2600 console.

Outlaw is based on a popular single-player arcade game from 1976. The Atari 2600 version of Outlaw introduced two-player gameplay, making it a beloved choice for gamers around the world. Players engaged in high-stakes duels to determine the ultimate “shlinger” in their family or neighborhood.

Developed by David Crane, an Atari programmer and co-founder of Activision, the Atari 2600 port of Outlaw features 16 different game variations. Players can enjoy both one and two-player modes, with options for unlimited fire or a more realistic six-shooter, akin to the wild west. There is even a “getaway” option to add an exciting twist to the gameplay.

This limited edition release of the Outlaw cartridge provides enthusiasts with an opportunity to revisit the classic game, embedded within the iconic Atari 2600 console. The collaboration with pop culture artist Butcher Billy adds a unique visual flair to the art accompanying the game, further enhancing the collector’s appeal of this limited edition release.

