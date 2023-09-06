Preorders Begin for Limited Edition Atari 2600 Cartridge

Atari, one of the most iconic brands in the world of interactive entertainment, has announced the release of the Outlaw Limited Edition Atari 2600 Cartridge. This limited edition cartridge features new artwork by Brazilian pop culture artist Butcher Billy and is now available for pre-order exclusively in the US.

The Outlaw Limited Edition Atari 2600 Cartridge comes in a distinctive silver box with a silver cartridge label, giving it a unique aesthetic. It also includes a color user manual featuring commentary from Butcher Billy on his interpretation of the Outlaw key art.

Based on the 1976 single-player arcade game, the Atari 2600 version of Outlaw introduced two-player gameplay, making it a beloved game in millions of households. Players competed in high-stakes duels to determine the best gunslinger in their family or neighborhood.

The Atari 2600 port of Outlaw, developed by Atari programmer and Activision co-founder David Crane, offers 16 different game variations. Players can choose between one and two-player modes, select unlimited fire or a more realistic six shooter option, and even have a getaway option.

What sets the Outlaw Limited Edition apart is its attention to quality. Atari XP cartridges are manufactured to strict standards using all new parts and materials. The cartridges have beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and draw the same amount of power as the original cartridges.

For those interested in the latest news from Atari and retro-pop culture, they can follow Atari on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Atari enthusiasts can also join the community on Discord and enroll in the Atari Club.

Atari continues to be a significant player in the gaming industry with its portfolio of over 200 unique games and franchises, including legendary titles like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. With offices in New York and Paris, Atari remains a globally recognized brand in interactive entertainment.

