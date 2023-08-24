Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED 2023: A Powerful Laptop for Creative Work

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED 2023 is a laptop that stands out for its exceptional performance and stunning display. With the 13th gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and the nVidia RTX 4050 GPU, this laptop is designed to handle demanding tasks with ease.

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED 2023 features a 15-inch OLED display that offers vibrant colors, deep contrast, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a typical brightness of 400 nits and a peak brightness of 600 nits, making it a great choice for creative professionals who require accurate color representation.

In terms of design, the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED 2023 has a solid build quality with a MIL-STD810H certification for added durability. While the body is made of plastic, the lid is crafted from aluminum, giving it a premium look and feel. The backlit keyboard and spacious touchpad are both responsive and comfortable to use.

Under the hood, this laptop packs 16 GB of DDR5 RAM and 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, which can be upgraded to 24 GB and expanded with additional PCIe slots, respectively. The battery capacity is 70Wh, providing decent battery life for everyday use.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED 2023 offers a wide range of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, HDMI, SD card reader, RJ45 ethernet, and a headphone jack. This makes it ideal for connecting multiple peripherals and devices.

When it comes to performance, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED 2023 is a powerhouse. It can easily handle day-to-day tasks and is particularly well-suited for creative work. For example, using Adobe Lightroom Classic, the laptop delivers smooth and fast performance, making tasks like importing and editing RAW files a breeze.

There were initially a couple of minor issues with system time synchronization and screen flickering, but these were resolved through driver updates. It’s worth noting that future models should ship with up-to-date drivers to avoid these issues.

Overall, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED 2023 is a highly capable laptop that offers top-of-the-line performance and a stunning display. It’s an excellent choice for creative professionals who require a powerful machine for their work.

