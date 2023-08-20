The Vivobook 16X 2023: A Powerful and Versatile Laptop

The Vivobook 16X 2023 from ASUS is a powerful and versatile laptop that is perfect for handling a variety of daily tasks. Originally priced at Rs. 1,10,990, the 16GB/512GB model is now available for just Rs. 89,990 on Amazon. Buyers can also enjoy additional discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 when using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Additionally, there is the option to exchange an old laptop and receive up to Rs. 13,600 off.

Featuring a dedicated NVIDIA GPU, the Vivobook 16X 2023 is equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13500H processor and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. This ensures smooth performance and enables real-time Ray Tracing. The laptop also comes with a 120Hz 16-inch Full-HD+ IPS-level LED display, providing stunning visuals with its 100% sRGB color gamut.

In terms of durability, the Vivobook 16X 2023 boasts a MIL-STD-810H military-grade build and a metal chassis. It is equipped with a backlit chiclet keyboard, a privacy shutter-enabled webcam, and a fingerprint reader. These features enhance both user experience and security.

Overall, the Vivobook 16X 2023 offers powerful performance, stunning visuals, and a durable build. With its versatility, it is perfect for various day-to-day tasks.