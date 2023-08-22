Asus Unveils Neon Genesis Evangelion-Themed ROG Products at Gamescom 2023

The highly anticipated gaming event, Gamescom 2023, is just around the corner. Taking place from August 23rd to August 27th in Cologne, Germany, this year’s Gamescom promises exciting new releases and announcements. Among the highlights of the event, Asus will be launching a collection of ROG PC components and peripherals inspired by the popular anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Dubbed ROG Evangelion 2, the collection revolves around the iconic EVA-02 mecha and the character Asuka. One of the standout products in the lineup is the ROG Strix Geforce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X OC EVA-02 Edition. This graphics card boasts DLSS 3 technology and exceptional thermal performance. To provide sturdy support for the heavy card and prevent sagging, Asus will also release the ROG Herculx GPU holder.

Asus is also introducing the ROG Hyperion Cabinet, featuring dual radiator support, four 140mm fans, component storage, an ARGB fan hub, and 60W fast charging. The cabinet’s fan hub and lighting panel support Aura Sync, providing users with a customizable and visually appealing setup.

Gaming enthusiasts will also be thrilled by the inclusion of the ROG Gladius III Wireless gaming mouse in the collection. This lightweight mouse comes equipped with the 36k-dpi ROG AimPoint optical sensor, tri-mode connectivity, ROG SpeedNovav Wireless technology, swappable mouse switches, and mouse grip tape for personalized comfort.

For those in need of a powerful motherboard, Asus presents the ROG Maximus Z790 Motherboard. This motherboard supports Intel’s 12th Gen and upcoming 13th Gen processors. Additionally, Asus will release a themed version of the ROG Strix Scope Rx mechanical keyboard, complete with an extra set of keycaps.

To add to the excitement, Asus is offering fans a chance to win these ROG products and merchandise by participating in online or in-person events. Participants will have to answer questions related to the press event and ROG Talk to enter the giveaway.

Get ready for Gamescom 2023 as Asus brings the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion to the realm of gaming with their stunning ROG Evangelion 2 collection.

