Review: ROG Destrier Ergonomic Gaming Chair

The ROG Destrier Ergonomic Gaming Chair is a high-end option for gamers looking for comfort, adjustability, and sleek design. The assembly process is straightforward, with clear instructions provided in the box. However, the weight of the parts can pose a challenge for some users.

Design-wise, the Destrier offers a clean and professional aesthetic with the ROG logo on the headrest pillow and back of the chair. It strikes a balance between a futuristic gamer look and something that can fit well in an office-like setting. The chair is also equipped with wheels that won’t scratch wooden floors, eliminating the need for a chair mat.

One feature that may not live up to expectations is the acoustic panel, which is meant to reduce outside noise. While the idea is great, the panel is too small to effectively minimize noise in busier settings. Fortunately, the panel is optional and can be easily removed or equipped as desired.

In terms of comfort, the Destrier offers plenty of room for users to move around, with a spacious seat and unobstructed back. The mesh material allows for a more comfortable sitting experience, especially for longer periods of time. The chair also comes with adjustable lumbar support, armrests, depth, tilt, and height, ensuring that users can find the most comfortable configuration for themselves.

However, with a price tag of $1,199 AUD ($780 USD), the Destrier is undeniably a high-end product. Whether or not it’s worth the investment depends on the individual’s budget and priorities. Overall, the ROG Destrier Ergonomic Gaming Chair earns a solid 4 out of 5 rating for its adjustability, comfort, and premium feel.

– Liam Ho. Published: 2023-09-05T02:22:08. Updated: 2023-09-05T02:22:24.