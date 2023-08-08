Asus Introduces Tinker Board 3N: A Raspberry Pi Alternative

Asus has unveiled its latest addition to the Tinker Board series – the Tinker Board 3N. This new board, unlike its predecessors, takes on a different form factor that resembles a NUC (Next Unit of Computing), rather than following the Raspberry Pi form factor.

Powering the Tinker Board 3N is the Rockchip RK3568 SoC (System on a Chip). This SoC features a 64-bit, quad-core Arm v8 CPU and includes a low-profile heatsink that enables easy installation in a low-profile case. The board’s design is akin to the Nvidia Jetson, with a rotated HDMI connector and ports situated on one side.

The Tinker Board 3N is packed with various specifications and features. Users can choose between 2/4/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and opt for different storage options, including none, 32GB, or 64GB eMMC. The board also offers dual LAN ports, HDMI, LVDS, and eDP ports, USB C and USB 3.2 ports, M.2 slots for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G/5G radios, or an SSD, and GPIO pins that can serve multiple purposes such as I2C, SPI, UART, PWM, ADC, and Digital IO. Operating systems like Debian 11, Android 12, and Yocto are all supported.

With a form factor of 100 x 100mm, the Tinker Board 3N provides more space compared to the Raspberry Pi 4. The underside of the board is equipped with a large heatsink that allows for the installation of multiple M.2 slots on top. These slots can be used for additional storage options such as Wi-Fi, 4G/5G radios, or an SSD. The board also supports booting and additional storage via a Micro SD card. Furthermore, it offers USB 3 ports for fast external storage access and a USB C port for OTG services.

A notable difference from previous Asus Tinker Boards is the GPIO layout. While earlier models followed the Raspberry Pi’s 40-pin GPIO layout, the Tinker Board 3N features Asus’ own layout with a 1 x 12 (or possibly a 2 x 16) configuration. Software support for GPIO functionality is expected to be provided by Asus through its own Python module. The board is compatible with Debian, Yocto, and Android operating systems.

The pricing for the Tinker Board 3N has not been disclosed yet but is anticipated to be higher than the Asus Tinker Board 2, which typically retails for around $200.