ASUS Offers Exclusive Back-to-School Deals on Laptops and Bundles

As students gear up for the upcoming academic year, choosing the right laptop becomes a crucial decision. ASUS understands this and is offering an exclusive back-to-school deal on ASUS Eshop to cater to the unique needs of students.

The bundle deal includes the WT300 ASUS Mouse and ASUS NEREUS Backpack, along with a high-performance laptop. For students on a budget, ASUS offers the Vivobook 15 and Vivobook Go. The Vivobook 15 combines style, power, and affordability with its robust AMD Ryzen™ 7 Processor, making multitasking a breeze. The 180° lay-flat hinge adds versatility for collaboration, while the sleek design allows students to showcase their individuality. With a price offer of just Dh1,999, the Vivobook 15 is an exceptional value.

For those seeking a next-level visual experience, the Vivobook Go 15 OLED is the ideal choice. Its stunning OLED display reduces eye strain and fatigue with low blue light emissions. Priced at Dh2,399, this laptop also comes with the WT300 ASUS Mouse Bundle to boost productivity.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop redefines portability for students on the go. With its 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, it ensures smooth and efficient performance. The highlight of this laptop is its 2.8K OLED HDR display, delivering brilliant visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. Starting at just Dh4,699, the Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with the WT300 ASUS Mouse Bundle and ASUS NEREUS Backpack.

With these back-to-school deals from ASUS, students can find the perfect laptop that balances performance, reliability, and affordability for the new academic year. Don’t miss out on these amazing offers to equip yourself with the ideal device for your educational journey.