Asus Unveils New Curved Ultrawide ROG Swift OLED Gaming Monitor

Asus has recently unveiled its latest addition to the ROG Swift lineup, the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM. This new curved ultrawide gaming monitor offers a combination of high refresh rate, ultra-low response time, and exceptional brightness that is sure to attract gaming enthusiasts.

The ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM features a 34-inch curved ultrawide display with a resolution of 3440×1440 and an 800R curvature. It boasts a variable refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, thanks to Nvidia’s G-Sync technology, providing smooth gameplay with no screen tearing or stuttering. The monitor also impresses with its remarkable response time of just 0.03 ms, which is incredibly low even for OLED panels.

One standout feature of the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is its peak brightness of 1300 nits, making it brighter than most LCD monitors on the market. This high luminance ensures vibrant colors and excellent contrast, enhancing the overall gaming experience. Although the peak brightness is limited to only 3% of the screen, it is still a noteworthy achievement for a gaming OLED monitor.

To address concerns about overheating and burn-in, Asus has included a custom heatsink in the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM. This heatsink effectively lowers the operating temperatures of the OLED panel, reducing the risk of image retention or permanent damage.

In terms of connectivity, the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM offers a wide range of ports, including DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and a USB Type-C port. The USB Type-C port not only functions as an additional display input but also provides up to 90W of power delivery to compatible host devices. This versatility allows users to connect the monitor to various devices such as desktop PCs, laptops, gaming consoles, and smartphones.

To enhance usability, the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM supports picture-in-picture (PIP) or picture-by-picture (PBP) modes, enabling users to simultaneously view content from multiple devices on a single display. Additionally, the monitor features Smart KVM, which enables users to control multiple devices using a single set of peripherals and facilitates swift file transfers between connected devices using USB 3.2 connectivity.

While Asus has not yet revealed the price or availability of the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM, it is expected that this gaming monitor will be priced competitively, considering its unique features and capabilities.

