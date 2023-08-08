Asus Introduces Tinker Board 3N, a Raspberry Pi Alternative

Asus has expanded its selection of Raspberry Pi alternative boards with the launch of the Tinker Board 3N. This new board deviates from the Raspberry Pi form factor and instead resembles a NUC (Next Unit of Computing).

The Tinker Board 3N runs on a Rockchip RK3568 SoC, which features a 64-bit quad-core Arm v8 CPU. To ensure efficient cooling, Asus has included a low-profile heatsink, which allows the board to fit into a low-profile case. The board’s form factor is similar to the Nvidia Jetson, with a rotated HDMI connector and ports along one side.

In terms of specifications, the Tinker Board 3N offers options for 2, 4, or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32 or 64GB eMMC storage. It also includes an additional MicroSD slot for expandable storage. The board has multiple M.2 slots, with one slot already equipped with a pre-installed Wi-Fi card. The other slot is versatile and can accommodate 4G/5G radios or an SSD. Additionally, the board is equipped with dual LAN ports, HDMI, LVDS, eDP, USB, and audio ports.

One notable difference from previous Asus Tinker Boards is the GPIO layout. Instead of mimicking the Raspberry Pi’s 40-pin GPIO, Asus has implemented its own layout with a 1×12 configuration. The Tinker Board 3N provides support for Debian, Yocto, and Android operating systems. However, software support for GPIO functionality is yet to be determined.

The pricing for the Tinker Board 3N has not been disclosed by Asus. However, it is expected to be more expensive than the Asus Tinker Board 2, which typically sells for around $200.