ASUS India Thrives in Declining PC Market

According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the traditional PC market in India has experienced a significant decline of 15.3% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023. However, ASUS India stands out as an exception to this trend. While other brands have struggled, ASUS has not only sustained but thrived, achieving an impressive 18.2% market share and a quarter-over-quarter growth of 26%.

ASUS’ success can be attributed to its focus on innovation and targeted campaigns. Initiatives such as “ThinCredible” and “PlayAllYourGames” have not only resonated with consumers but have also set new benchmarks in consumer notebook and gaming innovation. This strategic approach has been vital in overcoming the setbacks faced by both the consumer and commercial sectors, which experienced declines of 17.0% and 13.8% respectively.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group at ASUS India, has expressed their ambition to further dominate the market. Su stated, “We are thrilled to capture the No. 2 position… and are dedicatedly working towards our mission and hoping to capture the No.1 position in the upcoming quarters.” This commitment to continuous improvement and growth suggests that ASUS will continue to make strides in the Indian PC market.

While the overall PC market may be facing challenges, there are some bright spots, particularly in the educational and governmental sectors. State-led programs in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu have contributed to a remarkable 43.7% year-over-year growth in the educational sector. Additionally, the government segment has seen an 8.2% year-over-year growth, attributed to the fulfillment of state high court orders. ASUS India, with its ability to cater to these growing segments, is well-positioned to benefit from this positive development.

In conclusion, while the PC market in India may be experiencing a decline, ASUS India has managed to not only survive but thrive. Through innovative products and targeted campaigns, the company has captured a significant market share and positioned itself for further growth. The positive momentum in the educational and governmental sectors also bodes well for ASUS’ continued success.

Sources: IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.