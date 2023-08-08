Asus Disables Bootloader Unlocking on Zenfone 9 and 10 Models

Asus has recently made a significant change to its phone software by disabling the option to unlock the bootloader on its Zenfone 9 and Zenfone 10 models. This change was discovered by several users who reached out to technical support.

Bootloader unlocking allows users to customize and modify the software on their devices at a lower level, as well as install third-party solutions. Previously, Asus was known for supporting this action, but it appears that they have now discontinued it.

No official information has been released by Asus regarding this change, leaving users curious about the reason behind the company’s decision. Previously, Asus had stated that they would continue to update the tool until at least Q3 2023, when the Zenfone 10 would be available.

Displeased users have expressed their frustration, with some contacting Asus’s Telegram support team, who claimed to have no knowledge of the issue. This conflicting information raises questions about the internal communication and consistency within Asus’s support teams.

Currently, there is no further information available about Asus’s decision to disable bootloader unlocking on their Zenfone 9 and 10 models. The company has yet to provide an explanation for this change, leaving users seeking answers as to why this option has been removed.